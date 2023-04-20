0
‘I was selling my clothes peacefully’ – Osebo on being dragged into ‘Blakk Rasta-Nana Aba’ feud

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman, has expressed dissatisfaction after his name popped up in an earlier online feud between Blakk Rasta and Nana Aba Anamoah.

Earlier, when Nana Aba and Black Rasta’s feud intensified on social media, the latter decided to punch the former where it hurts the most by bringing up issues pertaining to her former partner (Osebo).

This was after Nana Aba rebuked Blakk Rasta for belittling and thrashing Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up', a song by Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Blakk Rasta, in a bid to chide Nana Aba at that time, directed the wand at the father of her son.

He shared two photos of Osebo’s pictures where he was rocking women’s apparel with the caption;

"Sis, @thenanaaba I hear you have this Legend's direct phone number? I need him to borrow this outfit for the Bob Marley Day concert in May.”

Osebo has since not issued a direct response to the broadcaster until his recent interview with Zionfelix where he poured out his sentiments.

“I was just in my corner selling my clothes, peacefully. So why drag me into this? Something that did not concern me. I like Blakk Rasta, I listen to him a lot but I was very pained when he brought me into that issue. There was no need bringing me into it.

“What he said doesn’t put food on my table or change my name so I am okay. If he regrets it, that’s fine. But if he doesn’t regret his actions, it is only a fool that won’t regret offending people, even the Bible said it.”

Watch the video below:



EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
