'I was shocked!' - Prophet Kofi Oduro blasts NPP over 'Reform United Showbiz' letter

Founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has lambasted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over a letter demanding reforms to a programme on a private TV station, United Television (UTV).

"I was shocked. That a letter was written from the current government to UTV, telling UTV that take out from the entertainment (show), we don’t like this guy on the entertainment programme. You are determining to a private station who you like and who you don’t like?" he quizzed.



He connected the issue to the removal of one of his broadcasts from UTV, which content he said was replaced with movies.



"Somebody can sit at home and be making instructions, I don’t like this guy, I don’t like his guy, nonsense," he stressed.



In September 2023, a letter purported to be from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) directed the showrunners of the United Showbiz show to balance its political discussions.



They argued that the programme appeared too critical of the current government, but the letter led to backlash from many who have accused the government of stifling media houses in the country.

Additionally, Prophet Oduro shared an encounter where officials from a TV station who said they were ready to offer him airtime for his broadcasts with the condition that he would not attack President Akufo-Addo or the government.



“I remember when a young man saw me; my team was trying to get a new contract with W3TV.



"The guy came from Movement TV and we were talking and he told me, we would love you to come on our network, but please never speak against President Akufo Addo and the Government of Ghana,” he said.



These new developments have sparked debates on and off social media, with many questioning the freedom of the media and the right to free speech in the country.



