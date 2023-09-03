I was the fastest sprinter in Accra at high school - Samini

Reggae Dancehall musician, Samini

Reggae Dancehall musician, Samini has disclosed that he was among the fastest sprinters in Greater Accra during his days at high school.

According to Samini, though he was good at playing football, he identified athletics as his best sport at a young age.



The musician noted that during his days as a student in Junior High School, he represented his school in short sprints and was often among the top finishers in races.



Speaking on Angel FM, Samini said, “When I was a student, I had an interest in athletics. Those who knew me when I was at Holy Family at Mataheko knew I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was a new school so I couldn’t explore.



“I was often racing in the 100, 200 and 4x100 races. I was often among the finishing athletes and 9/10 I will win. I made it to the Greater Accra shortlist for 100 meters right after JHS,” he stated.

He added, “If any of my family members will take up athletics, they will be witness to this.”



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/BB