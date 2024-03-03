I was the first to apply for a Guinness World Record in Ghana - Chef Faila

Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours

Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu, popularly known as Chef Faila, has claimed to be the first Ghanaian to apply for a Guinness World Record attempt.

She made this statement on the United Showbiz on March 2, 2024, where she said she applied for the record in June 2023 and challenged anyone who says otherwise to bring their document to prove it.



She insisted that Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and entrepreneur who attempted to break the record for the longest singing marathon in December 2023, applied in September.



“I am the first lady to apply for such a thing in Ghana, in June. If anybody says otherwise, let that person bring his or her document to see the date. Afua Asantewaa’s application was in September and then she announced it to the media early and started early,” she said.



Chef Faila added that she is still waiting for the official confirmation from Guinness World Records and that she is grateful for the support and recognition she has received from the public and the government.



She said she is proud of her achievement and hopes to inspire other women to pursue their dreams.

Background



Chef Faila started cooking on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and cooked for 227 hours non-stop, until January 10, 2024.



She aimed to beat the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, held by an Irish chef, Alan Fisher.



Chef Faila's cookathon attracted a lot of attention and support from the public, celebrities, and politicians, who visited her at the hotel and cheered her on. She cooked various dishes, mostly Ghanaian cuisine, and served them to the guests and the needy. She also promoted Ghanaian music and culture during the event.



However, Chef Faila's cookathon was not officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records (GWR), as she had to submit her evidence and wait for their verification.

GWR responded to her feat on X, formerly known as Twitter, by saying: "We look forward to reviewing her evidence!"



As of March 3, 2024, Chef Faila had not received any further details from GWR about her record status.



Chef Faila said that she was proud of the impact she made by showcasing Ghanaian food and music, and creating economic opportunities for vendors and businesses during the cookathon.



She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her journey and said that she had accepted the outcome.



