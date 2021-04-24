'I was told to back off when I wanted to visit her after the arrest' - Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy

Rashid Yakubu, the baby daddy of embattled social media personality Akuapem Polooo has explained why he did not appear in the courtroom to solidarize with her.

According to him, he was told to stay off the confines of the court when he made his intention known to sit in court and observe proceedings and later commiserate with her.



Speaking to Abeiku Santa on Okay FM, Rashid Yakubu said he has tried several times to get in touch with Akuapem Poloo after her arrest but her mother, herself and managers did not allow him.



He added that although he felt moved by the misfortune that befell or has befallen Akuapem Poloo, he has never been given the opportunity to get close to her or the child.

With a sullen face that paints a picture of despair, Rashid Yakubu said Akuaepm Poloo does not want the world to get wind of the fact that he is the father of her son, Chief who is in the mix of all the back and forth.



