'I wasn't aware of where Mohbad was buried or even the mortuary he was kept in' - Widow

The late Mohbad and his wife, Omowunmi Aloha

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of the late singer, Mohbad, testified in court about the final days of Mohbad before he passed away.

Omowunmi addressed the Coroner Inquest at the session in Ikorodu on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, stating that Mohbad had died long before he was officially declared dead due to past incidents of bullying, psychological trauma, and arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.



Interestingly, she revealed that she had no idea where Mohbad was buried, nor did she know which mortuary the late singer was taken to after his death.

She further disclosed that they had planned to kidnap Mohbad's son, and for that reason, he intended to relocate the child to Canada before his unfortunate demise.



Omowunmi said, 'Mohbad wanted to fly his son to Canada; that was why he obtained a visa because he didn't want his son Liam to celebrate his first birthday in Nigeria.