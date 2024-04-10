I wasn’t happy exiting DWP Academy – Afronitaaa reveals

Afronitaaa

Former member of Dance With Purpose (DWP) Academy, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronitaaa, has expressed her feelings of discontent regarding her departure from the dance group.

Sharing her experience since exiting DWP, Afronitaaa said it was a tough decision that had to be made to allow her to pursue other endeavours.



In an interview on Joy Prime, she said it was God’s plan for her to leave and explore further.



“Obviously, I wasn’t happy, but I’m someone who believes in God and his direction. So, I knew that it was God’s plan for my life. Even if I wasn’t happy, I had to accept it whether I liked it or not,” she noted.



Earlier this year, Afronitaaa parted ways with DWP to begin her solo dance career.

DWP in a press statement confirmed Afronitaaa’s departure, noting that it was a tough decision to let go of the dancer.



“We are happy to announce that our dear Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah (Afronitaaa) has moved on as a brand on her own.



“It was a tough decision to let Afronitaa go, but her move is in line with the mission of Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy; to build brands out of all the young and gifted personalities that join the family,” the statement said.