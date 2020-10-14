I wasn’t just appointed; there was competition behind the scene – Miss Universe 2020

Miss Universe Ghana 2020, Chelsea Tayui

Miss Universe Ghana 2020, Chelsea Tayui, has said she was not just appointed but rather went participated in beauty contest right from the begining.

The beauty queen was crowned Miss Universe Ghana on Saturday, 26 September 2020.



There were speculations, however, that she had been appointed Ghana’s queen without going through the process.



Speaking in an interview with Prince Benjamin on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM on Friday, 9 October 2020, the newly-crowned queen disclosed that there was competition but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was done behind the scenes.

“Due to the COVID circumstances and the safety precautions we had to take, moving forward, the best decision our organisation made was to do an internal virtual interview process of a pageant. Even though we literally weren’t doing everything on the stage, we were still doing everything behind the scenes,” she explained.



She noted that the competition, which includes the delivery of speeches, cat walking and interviews, still happened but were done behind the scenes over a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It wasn’t just a random pick, it was a gradual pick, literally lasting the entire summer,” Miss Universe Ghana 2020 added.