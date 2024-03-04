I wasn't paid for my feature on Daddy Lumba's 'Nana Y3 Winner' - SHE

Yvonne Ohene Djan (SHE) is a Ghanaian vocalist

Ghanaian vocalist Yvonne Ohene Djan, popularly known as 'SHE', has revealed that she did not receive any payment for her contribution to the NPP song “Nana Y3 Winner.”

SHE was the one who sang the catchy chorus of “Nana Nana y3 winner” in the song, which was composed by Daddy Lumba for the 2012 election campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo.



She revealed this on the 3FM Drive show with AJ Sarpong on March 1, 2024.



SHE said she was in a rush to catch a flight to the US, but Lumba persuaded her to stay and help him with one last song.



“I never took money for the song, never. Even that day I was in a hurry. I had to leave for the States, but Lumba pleaded with me to wait and help him work on one last song. So I agreed,” she said.



She said she didn't mind making a political song since she considers music as just music, no matter who the listener is, or the audience.

“It's like radio, you can’t say that you won't listen to the radio because you’re Christian or Muslim; radio is radio. Just like me, music is music. I enjoyed it,” she said.



SHE is known for being the voice behind many hit songs in Ghana across various genres, such as hiplife, highlife, reggae, and gospel.



She has worked with artistes such as Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, and Becca, and among others.



ID/OGB



