‘I wasn’t poisoned in the Mentor House’ – Andy

Former contestant of TV3’s musical show, Mentor, Andy Odakey

Former contestant of TV3’s musical show, Mentor, Andy Odakey has revealed that he wasn’t poisoned at the mentor house but in the course of the competition.

Andy recently revealed on Emelia Brobbey’s show that he was poisoned three times; he added this included one in the course of the competition which he described as terrifying.



This revelation has since gone viral on social media.



Reacting to this on Angel Drive on Wednesday, 9th September,2020, Andy made it clear that he wasn’t poisoned in the house where all the contestants were staying but was rather poisoned during the mentor competition.

“I didn’t just get up to speak on this issue but it was Emelia Brobbey who asked me the strange thing I have ever seen and I decided to say something about it on her show. I never said I was poisoned in the mentor house…the incident actually happened during the course of the competition,” he said.



He however said he could not actually tell the person who was behind the poisoning as according to him, several of his fans always came with gifts anytime the mentor team went out to have fun.



“We were always going out to have fun during our stay and sometimes fans come there with some gifts and other things so I can’t really disclose where I was poisoned,’’ he said.

