I wear what makes me comfortable, I don't want stress - Gyakie

Award-winning Ghanaian female artiste, Gyakie has explained that she only wears outfits that make her comfortable and has little plans of showing skin even though she's aware that 'sex sells'.

According to Gyakie, she doesn't wish to put herself through the stress of rocking an outfit that will make her uncomfortable.



Speaking to GhanaWeb reporter, Paula Amma Broni, at the just-ended Mozama Disco concert put together by Black Sherif she said: "I just wear what makes me comfortable. Anything I wear out there is what makes me okay.



"I don't want to wear outfits that are going to put me through stress and all that. So whether it is decent or not decent, whatever I have on is what makes me comfortable



The 'Forever' hitmaker also thanked her fans as well as artistes who turned up for her December show on the occasion of her birthday this year.



"I was very happy, that has to be the best birthday present I ever had. To party with my fans, have them sing along to my songs and have all these big artistes grace the stage," she told GhanaWeb.

Wacht the video below:











