I went bankrupt after losing my parliamentary bid - Maame Dokono

Veteran Actress, Maame Dokono

Veteran actress Maame Dokono has disclosed that she lost all her resources in an attempt to become a parliamentarian ahead of the 2008 general elections.

The failed parliamentary aspirant told TV XYZ's Legends programme hosted by Agyemang Prempeh that she spent a lot of money on her campaign but lost the contest in the primaries.



The actress, whose real name is Grace Omaboe attempted at becoming a parliamentary candidate for the Birim North Constituency in the 2008 elections but was unsuccessful.



"I used my money and my everything to campaign for the NPP. They lost, so, I came to zero. That's why I say if you're an artiste and you're going to join a political party be careful because if your party loses -- it's your end"



Detailing the consequences of doing party politics on her acting career, the thespian credited with about 100 movies said filmmakers in the country sabotaged her.

According to the 74-year-old actress, she was blacklisted by movie producers and directors because they claimed she was no more martakble.



"Nobody wanted to feature me in his or he movie. It was recently they've started giving me roles," Maame Dokono disclosed.



Having learned from experience, the veteran actress, told Agyemang Nie that she's lost interest in party politics stating she will not openly declare her support for any party.



Maame Dokono further advised Ghanaian celebrities to desist from indulging in party politics and if they would consider venturing into it, they should be neutral to save their career and avoid being victimized.

