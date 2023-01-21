I went blind in one eye, diagnosed with brain tumour - Aproko Doctor

You might have chanced on one or two of his videos on social media - Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Tiktok - and you may have fallen in love with how easily he tackles issues of health in very plain English language.

Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, is a Nigerian health practitioner who provides relatable medical advice and hands-on solutions for everyday healthcare promotion.



His over 1 million followers on social media love him for how he goes about his educative videos by adding a touch of humour.



However, on January 16, 2023, Aproko doctor shocked everyone when he announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, which left him partially blind.



In a social media post, he disclosed that while many people were celebrating Christmas and New year with their loved ones, he (Aproko Doctor) was fighting for his life in the hospital.



"Throughout December of 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of Dec. 2022 and on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour," he posted.



In the video announcement, he said, “One thing to understand is that health issues can happen to you regardless of who you are, including me. For the past three weeks or two weeks, I have been fighting for my life. Some of you have no idea. It happened that I was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, which is a brain tumour, and I had no idea I would be sharing my story.