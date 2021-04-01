I went into depression and nearly killed myself – Kiki Marley

Depression plays a role in more than one-half of all suicide attempts, whereas the lifetime risk of suicide among patients with untreated depressive disorder is overwhelming.

Songstress and Rufftown Records’ new signee, Rejoice Amarachi Adjei has however recounted the struggles she went through that nearly caused her untimely death.



According to Kiki, she nearly committed suicide due to frustration and depression.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm, she revealed that she almost ended her life after High School, from being unemployed and idle at home which led to depression.

Kiki Marley mentioned she went to the extent of cutting marks on her wrist to confirm the tribulations she went through.



