I went through a lot of emotional setbacks due to the issues with Kurl Songx – Krymi

Musician Krymi

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Musician Krymi has revealed that he was emotionally affected after his issues with Kurl Songz on song theft allegations.

According to the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hitmaker in 2020, the song titled ‘Dw3’ by Krymi and Mr. Drew featuring Sarkodie belongs to him but the boss of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa, gave the song to his former label mates.



This brought arguments between Kurl Songz, Mr. Drew, and Krymi. Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk Showbiz on JoyNews, Krymi said the Issue affected him in a way that coming out of it was difficult because he was an emotional person.



“I am very emotional. During that time, I went through a lot of emotional setbacks. It affected me in a way that coming out of it was tough. I am reserved when it comes to those things like fighting and all those things. So, I felt bad," he said.



According to Krymi, His boss Kaywa asked not to say anything.



“All Kaywa said was Krymi, Don’t talk, don’t react, keep quiet. Whatever people are saying, let them say it," he recounted.

Krymi further says there is no blood between Kurl Songx are they cool



“I saw Kurl Songx at a program, we shook hands and we are cool. We don’t talk for long," he said.



Krymi just released a new song titled Party Gbee which features King Magaa and Kofi Mole.





Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor