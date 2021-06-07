I will always copy in class – 19-years-old Black Sherif explains

Budding Ghanaian Musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif popularly known as Black Sherif has revealed that he will always cheat in an exams hall by copying his mates when feels he can’t answer some exams questions.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy kay on the Go online show, the 19 years old marketing student of UPSA, revealed that despite the consequences associated with examination malpractices, he will not hesitate to copy in an exams room or class when he is struggling.



The “1st sermon” hitmaker explained that due to his lanky nature, he can easily stretch his necks to look on someone’s paper to sought himself out during exams.



Black Sherif asserted that his lyrics as musicians are inspired by his exposure as a young boy growing up in the Zongo.

Watch video below:



