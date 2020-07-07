Entertainment

I will be back on the music scene soon – Okomfour Kwadee hints

Ghanaian rapper, Jerry Anaba, well known as Okomfour Kwadee, has revealed his preparedness to release a new EP.

Kwadee, who has not been well for some time now said he is recovering and he will back on the music scene soon.



He also talked about how supportive his family, friends and the entertainment industry have been to him during the difficult times in his life.



“I am at peace with my family and for a long time in about twenty years, I have been able to live under the same roof with my parents in a hearty and comfy conversation.



“Although I’m not there yet, I know I will soon fully recover with the support I’m receiving from my family and the music industry. They didn’t wait for me to pass on before showing me this love.

“I read and watch what’s happening in the media space and the commentaries about me and sometimes it’s just fulfilling. The last time, I was reading some of the comments under my ‘Abrantee’ video on YouTube and it got me teary. The well wishes, prayers and a rallying call for my comeback,” he said in a report Zionfelix.net sighted on Mynewsgh.



“I’m grateful to Ghanaians and my family. I can assure all that I am working on myself and I know, I will be back on the music scene very soon. I have begun working on my new EP and as you can see, whilst sticking to my medications,” Kwadee told the interviewer Evans Osei-Bonsu while smiling.



Before suffering from the mental challenges which have put him in rehab centres for some years and relapse setting in—Okomfour Kwadee was one of the popular musicians who was admired by many music lovers for his powerful and traditional lyrics.



We wish him well and we cannot wait to see him back.

