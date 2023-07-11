1
I will be first the Ghanaian gospel musician to win Grammys - Phresh Op brags

Opoku Asante Grammys Ghanaian gospel musician, Opoku Asante Florian

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel musician, Opoku Asante Florian popularly known as Phresh OP has stated that he will be the first Ghanaian gospel musician to be win the prestigious Grammy Award.

According to the talented singer, he has what it takes to win in the award scheme.

In a post sighted by Virgin Blogger on Facebook, Phresh OP revealed that his songs are of high quality and he will be the first Ghanaian gospel act to win that award for Ghana.

He further stated that Ghanaians should be ready for him as he grabs a Grammy award in the years ahead.

Phresh OP is one of the Gospel Musicians that have a unique style of singing and giving praise to their Maker.

He is one of the few Gospel Musicians that will take Ghana to the world. His voice is something else and his melodies and delivery is superb.

Phresh Op is set to release his maiden single on 28th July, 2023.

