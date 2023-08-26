I will be going hard on government - SDK Dele

Comedian SDK Dele

Versatile Ghanaian comedian, Sadik Sulley, also known as SDK Dele, has announced his intention to strongly critique the government for its unfulfilled promises.

During an interview with Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360, he revealed that although he has not encountered issues so far while expressing his strong opinions on governance matters, he however anticipates some backlash during the upcoming election season.



"I haven’t gotten problems yet but might get one during election time,” he said, adding “I’m going hard because if you don’t, who will do it on our behalf?"



The comedian-turned-musician also shared insights into his collaborations with fellow comedians in the past and those he's working on.



"I’ve collaborated with Nasty Blaq, my brother, David the entertainer, Waris, Made In Ghana and my man, Bombomarley. I was supposed to link up with Likee but our time schedules weren’t in sync. I’m told he is in Accra so I’ll try to link up,” he indicated.



Addressing how he handles social media trolling, especially related to the work of Ghanaian comedians, SDK Dele mentioned that he just ignores such trolling because replying such wasn’t necessary.

“Sometimes, I just make it slide because I feel like everyone has what they prefer. Some want short comedies while others don’t so sometimes, I just go like ‘Enjoy what you want to enjoy’ but whilst you are enjoying, don’t come and bash me.



“When I am on social media and I see something I don’t like, the best thing I do is scroll. There’s no need for me to comment negatively. It is not needed,” he stated.



ID/MA



