‘I will become your worst nightmare’ - Yaa Jackson warns critics

Actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson

Actress and musician Yaa Jackson has sent a stern warning to her critics and detractors, noting that they should be prepared to face the consequences if they keep planning on making life difficult for her.

In a recent post on her Snapchat account, Yaa Jackson made it clear that she wouldn't hesitate to become their worst nightmare if they continued to cause trouble for her.



"If you insist on making me your trouble, then be prepared to face the consequences because I assure you that I will become your worst nightmare," she said.



Yaa Jackson, who is now a mother, has been the subject of much criticism and negative comments on social media since she announced her pregnancy.



Some have accused her of being too young to be a mother, while others have criticized her for having a child out of wedlock. However, Yaa Jackson has been unapologetic in her response to her critics.



"It's amusing that you're insulting me despite not having given birth yet, simply because I have a child. Have a child first before coming to me with nonsense. Let's see how u gon makes a fine mum after birth," she fired back.



Despite the negative comments she has received, Yaa Jackson's father, Jackson Bentum, supports his daughter's sense of style and her work in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stated that he finds nothing wrong with his daughter's tattoos, piercings, and sense of style.



"My daughter is not a bad girl as people think. You see, it is only when you are very popular that people talk about you, so that is what is happening with my daughter. I don't feel bad as her father when people talk about her because I know that is how showbiz is, people will talk about you once you are in the limelight, so I don't have any issues with that at all," he said.











ADA/BB