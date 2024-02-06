I will charge a billion dollars to endorse either Mahama or Bawumia – Kwame Yogot

Kenneth Kyeremateng, popularly known in the Ghanaian music scene as Kwame Yogot

Kenneth Kyeremateng, popularly known in the Ghanaian music scene as Kwame Yogot, has named his price to endorse any of the flagbearers of the two major political parties.

According to the rapper, it’ll cost about a billion dollars for him to endorse any of the political organizations who wish to engage his services this election year.



He remarked on Cape Coast-based Property FM “Yeah we all need money but you can take a certain amount of money to endorse a political party but that money will surely get finished.



“How you want to build yourself, you have to make sure that you are building yourself properly but if I’m to take money to endorse a political party that will be a billion dollars.

“I won’t take an amount like $100,000 because I will finish spending that money so I’ll charge a huge amount that even if my career fades for endorsing a political party I know I have some money somewhere to work with.



“So any political party who is ready for an endorsement from me must be prepared because they have a lot to pay for my services,” he said in an interview.