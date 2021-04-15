I will choose Medikal over Strongman – Ball J

Ghanaian music producer and rapper, Ball J has drawn a line between Medikal and Strongman when it comes to the rap game.

According to Ball J and to the surprise of many, Medikal is a better rapper than former SarkCess Music signee, Strongman



There’s a common belief that Medikal doesn’t spit out sensible words when delivering his raps and that he uses trendy terminology to get listeners’ interest.



Speaking on Neat FM, Ball J said he does not see Medikal as such but rather a poet who delivers his raps in a jovial way.



“He’s a poet but people don’t realize it, and he does it in a jovial way, so you’ll think he’s doing ruff but if you hear his music, you’ll realize it’s education.”, he stated.

He explained why he’ll do that by stating that Strongman is a great rapper, but Medikal has a lot more commercial appeal. And it’s for this purpose that he’ll pick him over the former Sarkcess Music signee.



Watch the video below:



