I will conquer the world with Sony Music UK – King Promise on global domination

Musician King Promise

King Promise gave Showbiz 360 first dibs on his new partnership with Sony Music in the United Kingdom.

Gregory Bortey Promise Newman celebrated as King Promise, has disclosed that his art and music are all about global domination in the music industry. And this move is soon to be a reality through the efforts of 5k Records and in partnership with Sony Music UK.



The brilliant singer and songwriter confirmed this news on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb on TV3, Friday, May 21. He recently landed a music label deal with Sony Music, UK, through 5K Records. Even though he is still signed onto Legacy Life Entertainment to give him a worldwide reach for his music and brand.



“Yeah, so I’m still signed onto Legacy Music Entertainment, but we just got into a deal with Sony Music, UK through 5K Records, which is a subsidiary of Sony Music, UK. So, basically, I’m signed onto Sony”, he clarified.



He said, “it’s a label deal, and we are trying to take this to the next level. For me, the idea and the plan have always been global domination. I always say this. And I feel like we have done a lot of work down here, and it’s about time we take it to the world”.



The “Sisa” hitmaker hinted that he’s trying to hit global like his African compatriots like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Mr Easy, known all over the world. King Promise, in his name, promises us to be the one to break through from Ghana.

He said this new development in his career was first broached to Giovani on Showbiz 360. Being the lay-low person and not the internet-loud type to put everything on social media as others do, this is the first to be in the know.



King promise advised young artists and musicians to let their music speak for them, to be relevant musically.



The smooth crooner has a new single called “Slow Down” with a colourful and captivating video to complement it.



