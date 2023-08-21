'I will continue to disturb as God is with me full time' - Yul Edochie brags

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie has issued a public service announcement promising to continue to disturb the public.

In a post on his Instagram page, Yul revealed that he cannot keep calm as he noted how his God is the one who parted the red sea. As such he is assured that his God is with him full time.



A confident Yul declared that he would continue to disturb the public.



“I cannot keep calm. My god is the god that parted the red sea. And He is with me full time. I go dey disturb”.



Yul Edochie reveals his secret to handling gossip



Just days back, Yul Edochie had revealed how he handles gossip.



The former presidential aspirant, while sharing a video of his second wife, Judy Austin hailing him in his dialect, stated that’s how he responds to people who gossip about his name.

Yul Edochie affirms love for God as he submits to his will



Recall that after the death of his first son, Yul Edochie submitted himself to God.



He noted how there will always be good and bad days, hence, why he would always give God praise and glory in all situations.



Submitting to God’s will, he expressed gratitude to him adding that all will be well.



