I will do no dirty job - Afia Schwarzenegger threatens to expose big men

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has said that people in higher authority employ social media commentators to insult or level false accusations against their rivals, a scheme she wishes to disassociate herself from.

In an Instagram post on May 10, she sounded a warning to faceless personalities who are quick to reach out to her to tarnish the reputation of others through her social media platforms.



The famous actress threatened to expose persons who move about denting the image of innocent Ghanaians adding that she is not into that kind of dirty job.



"The only time some people remember my number is when they are looking for someone to do their dirty work for them...Be very careful, or I shall call you out," she declared.



Afia Schwar is known to be one of the country's outspoken media personalities with a substantial social media following. She is famed for her outspoken nature and viral comic videos.



"Look for me when you are sharing money or don't call me at all. You people think say we fool eehhh...mtchewwwww," she wrote.



Check out the posts below:

OPD/BB