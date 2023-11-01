I will fight for musicians to get the deserved royalties from GHAMRO - Bessa Simons vows

President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has vowed to fight for artistes in the country when they are being treated unfairly by an entity.

According to him, he is privy to the complaints of musicians not being paid the right amount of money due to them by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



The MUSIGA President indicated that there are lawyers in his outfit who would collaborate with him to combat the menace.



He stated that most people don’t know the dichotomy between MUSIGA and GHAMRO hence some musicians accuse his outfit.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown during the Onua Showtime program aired on OnuaTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Bessa Simons noted that his outfit is ready to assist aggrieved musicians who have issues with GHAMRO to help them in getting the royalties due them.



“As for MUSIGA, if a musician is not treated fairly and they call us, we have to go to the aid of the musician. We will put measures in place so that anyone who wants to join MUSIGA will not suffer. Once you join MUSIGA, you have to know that you have a backbone. We have lawyers to aid any musician who is not being treated fairly in terms of their royalties [with GHAMRO] to make sure whatever is due will be given,” he said.



He continued: “We need to explain certain things for people to understand. GHAMRO is different from MUSIGA. Most people don’t know so when I go to places some individuals would say I should collect their monies for them. At the same time, we are in a position where we can encourage GHAMRO to make their work better.”

GHAMRO has been criticized by musicians on many occasions for not paying the right amount of royalties due them.



Bessa Simons, who was elected MUSIGA president recently has the task of rescuing musicians from their plight in light of the meager amount of money paid to them as royalties by GHAMRO.



