I will go into farming if Shatta Wale rejoins VGMA - Bulldog

Bulldog is Shatta Wale's manager

Artiste Manager, Bulldog has disclosed that the day Shatta Wale gets a change of heart and decides to join the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he will end his contract with him and venture into farming full-time

Shatta Wale after his fracas with Stonebwoy at the 2019 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was suspended indefinitely by the board



After their fracas, the two were talked into making peace and have since moved on to become great pals.



It’s not clear when the two artistes will be recalled back for the awards that celebrates great Ghanaian musicians.

But speaking on Accra-based UTV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Bulldog said he has told his artiste that if he even thinks of going back to the VGMAs, he will end his working relationship with him and go and start his farm because that will be a better venture.



He said “I’m an artiste manager and mine is to counsel. I can’t force my artiste to do what he doesn’t want to do. He can change his mind and say next year that he will join but I’ve told him when he joins, I will leave him to go and start my farm”.

