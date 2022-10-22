0
I will go to jail for Chioma - Davido declares

Chioma And Davido.png Davido and Chioma

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

The relationship between Davido and Chioma has become more steady as the pair have been seen together in recent times.

The lovebirds who were engaged to be married in 2019 grew apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

But speaking in a recent interview, he said that he could go as far as going to jail for the mother of one if she committed a jailable offense as he declared his admiration for her.

He also revealed the biggest amount of money he has spent to take Chioma shopping in Dubai and noted that the money was $46,000 (N32,2000,0000).

