I will haunt you like a ghost - Bullgod replies Shatta Wale

Bullgod, Shatta Wale

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bullgod, has fired back at Shatta Wale after being included in a list of showbiz personalities that needed to be banned for the industry to improve.

It could be recalled that Shatta Wale, in a Facebook post on December 29, had listed eight radio and TV personalities who he wants to be banned from the media.



He claimed these individuals are hindering the music industry's growth and that they have no creativity.



The listed include Akwasi Aboagye, Andy Dosty, Arnold, Ola, Mr Logic, Bullgod, Sally, and Abeiku Santana.



Reacting to the allegation on his Facebook page on January 1, Bullgod took a swipe at the dancehall artiste.



He said that Shatta Wale has no choice but to hear him more on the radio and see him more on TV than his songs and videos.

He also said that he is on his phone and all over the internet, and that he reads about him like a course he is studying.



He added that he lived in his brain in 2023 and that he will haunt him like a ghost in 2024.



He mocked him for being a loyal fan and asked him to keep following him.



“Mr GbeeNaabu - It’s 2024 and you have NO CHOICE but HEAR me more on radio than your songs are played. You will SEE me more on TV than your videos will ever air.



Unfortunately for you, I’m on your phone. I’m all over the internet and you READ about me — Like a course you’re studying. In 2023 I lived in your brain …2024 I will haunt you like a ghost. I will keep you awake. You’re a loyal fan. Keep following me,” Bullgod posted.

The post has generated a lot of reactions from fans and followers. Some of them supported BullGod and praised him for his achievements, while others defended Shatta Wale and accused Bullgod of being bitter and jealous.



Some also urged them to settle their differences and work together again.



Bullgod and Shatta Wale have been at loggerheads since they parted ways in 2015.



They have exchanged insults and accusations on various platforms, and have also been involved in legal battles.



Check the tweet below





ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.