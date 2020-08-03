Entertainment

I will keep this tweet for 4 more years - Shatta Wale replies president Akufo-Addo

Shatta Wale when he presented the award 'Key to the city of Worcester' in US to Akufo-Addo

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has replied to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tweet congratulating him after featuring on the ‘Already’ track with Grammy Award-winning queen of pop, Beyonce.

Nana wuy3 guy wati ???????? , you do all too???? Infact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”????Pah pah pah pah ?????????????????????????????????? God bless our home land #GHANA #Already #SM #Reign #Allout2020 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 2, 2020

Shatta Wale who has received so many congratulations with Ghana’s president being the latest to add his comments hailed Nana Akufo-Addo for honouring his achievement.Earlier, the Afrimma Award winner disclosed how the NPP-led government aided him to travel in a first-class trip to the United States to shoot the ‘Already’ music video when the country was under lockdown.“This is the time that I’ll say kudos to the current government not because of politics or anything. The airport understood that I said I wanted my trip to be kept a secret and they worked that for me. Kudos to Kotoka and their boss who arranged that for me. I went through the airport and they took me through VVIP, went into my first class and flew. It was them that paid for my expenses in and out, my hotel, food and everything. That is how come no Ghanaian got to know about it,” he stated in an interview with Onua FM.

However, some Ghanaians have treated the reply by Shatta Wale with contempt arguing that it sounds political.





Shatta paaah. For him to still continue commission public toilets and standing pipes, making life so unbearable for us, not creating jobs for us, borrowing monies that we citizens don't see what he uses it for. Collapse banks and making some jobless for several yrs now. — ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) August 2, 2020

Known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, the reggae and dancehall act has had a good interpersonal relationship with past presidents and political parties, performing the NDC and NPP’s campaign rallies in 2012.Shatta also presented the award 'Key to the city of Worcester' in the United States to President Akufo-Addo in 2017.