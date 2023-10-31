'I will make another pledge next year' - Dumelo after fulfilling promise to walk barefoot to PRESEC

Actor and Politician, John Dumelo

Actor, farmer and politician, John Dumelo has finally honored his pledge to walk backwards barefoot to the entrance of PRESEC if they win the 2023 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

This was after Dumelo, in a post on his X handle on October 22, 2023, pledged to walk backward barefooted from the University of Ghana campus to PRESEC if they win over his alma mater, Achimota SHS.



Eventually, on October 30, PRESEC won the competition, grabbing the trophy for the 8th time and another back-to-back win.



Netizens on social media called him out to fulfill his pledge, to which he gave the assurance that he would do so on October 31 at 4 p.m.



However, the starting venue for the walk was moved from the entrance of UG to the Legon Mall, which is located opposite the school. The walk also began around 4:50 p.m.



Over the course of the walk, John Dumelo, clad in a black T-shirt and shorts draped in a Ghana flag, was flanked by two cars. He calmly walked along the side of the Legon-Madina road while media personnel detailed his every step.

After 25 minutes and 40 seconds, John Dumelo arrived at the entrance of PRESEC safely, successfully completing his walk and fulfilling his pledge.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, he questioned why PRESEC should partake in the tournament again, adding that Achimota SHS has begun preparations to take the trophy from PRESEC



“I don't see why PRESEC should even go next year. You've won it eight times. What do you want to do again? Nine. Why? But next year they will go hard for PRESEC, because at Achimota School, we are starting our preparations now and we hope and pray that next year we win,” he said.



He added that he will make another pledge at the next competition but is confident that Achimota will win.



Social media users commended him for his efforts, while his political supporters cited the feat as a testimony to his competence as an officeholder.

