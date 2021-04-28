I will marry when those pressuring me decide to sponsor my wedding – Zionfelix

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian blogger and social media marketer, Zionfelix real name Felix Adomako Mensah has sarcastically revealed that he is willing to settle down with his girlfriend Minalyn when he gets sponsorship.

Speaking in an interview at Sammy Kay’s Go online lit birthday party on Friday, April 23, 2021, Ghana’s most-followed blogger on Instagram, asserted that those asking when will he gets married should come and sponsor his wedding for him to finally tie the knot.



ZionFelix in his goodwill wishes to Sammy Kay as he celebrated his 30th birthday, prayed for long life and prosperity for his fellow blogger.



He further went on to admonish and advise the youth of today to identify their passion and work really hard towards it, for they shall eventually succeed with consistency, determination and the Grace of God.

Watch the video below:



