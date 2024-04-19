I will never leave rap for singing - Amerado

Rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has clarified that, despite his occasional foray into singing, rap is where his heart is.

Speaking in a recent interview on Hitz FM, Amerado said that showing off his singing skills doesn't mean he's leaving rap behind.



He insisted that he was just trying out new grounds and proving his versatility as a creative.



“I think I'm only telling people how good I can be, and how well I can get out of my comfort zone. But I'm known as a rapper and I'm always going to stick to that. If somebody raps for seven years and sings for two years or one year, it doesn't wipe out all the hard work he's done as a rapper. And I believe that everyone who knows me knows that I can never turn my back on rap music,” he said.



He pointed out that singing has won him new fans, but he'll never forget those who've supported his rap from the start.



“Singing has introduced me to a wider audience, but then I can never turn my back on the people who held me down throughout my rap, like hardcore rapping days. And up until now, even if I close my eyes and you give me a microphone, I can spit,” he asserted.



Amerado assured his fans that he is still a rapper as well as a singer but he would not forgo one in favour of the other.

Meanwhile, Amerado currently has two nominations at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).



His hit song "Kwaku Ananse" bagged nominations in both the Best Highlife Song and Most Popular Song of the Year categories.



The remix of the song was initially nominated for Best Highlife Song, but after petitions by the artiste, it was replaced by the original.



