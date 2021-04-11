I will never pick Daddy Lumba's call - Music producer Roro vows

It seems the ensuing tension between Ghanaian music producer Roro and veteran musician Daddy Lumba will not be ending anytime soon.

Roro, who is a bandleader and an instrumentalist, disclosed that he collapsed while playing a gig for Daddy Lumba in Kumasi 4 years ago but was taken care of by his taxi driver.



“I had a heart attack, I collapsed on stage while performing with my band for Lumba. I started feeling dizzy, then I collapsed,” he said in a recent interview.



The producer who has worked with Daddy Lumba for some years alleged that the veteran musician abandoned him when he needed him the most. He reiterated that the 'Theresah' hitmaker didn't even call him to find out how he was doing.



“He even promised that he would let his doctors come and attend to me when I returned to Accra but I have not heard from him since then,” he said.



It is on the back of this that he has affirmed his position on his relationship with his former client, Daddy Lumba.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma, monitored by GhanaWeb, Roro reiterated that he will never pick Daddy Lumba's call, should he call him after 4 years.



"If you give me his number and he calls, I won't pick. I won't pick and I will never sit down to work with him. I won't do that...I don't have anything against him," he told Kofi Adoma.



He added that Lumba owes him some amount of money and because of the long silence between them, the latter is yet to pick his yet to be released albums from him.



Roro, known in private life as Roland Ackah, is a renowned music producer who has done works for Kokoveli, Kwaadee, Obaapa Christy, Great Ampong, Daddy Lumba, Tic, Samini, among others.



