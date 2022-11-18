0
I will never withdraw the court case even if Shatta Wale apologises – Bullgod

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as ‘Bullgod’, said he won’t relent in pursuing his defamation lawsuit against his former artiste, Shatta Wale.

According to Bullgod, he will not succumb to any plot seeking for him to abandon the court case, adding that it is beyond him now.

This was his response during an interview on Joy Prime where he was asked if he will consider an apology from Shatta Wale and drop the lawsuit.

“No, I won’t. It is beyond me and it is beyond him now. I have been there before; I have been in that space before. I went through a lot and I didn’t go through it alone. I went through it with my family. I did almost a month in cells. My wife grew as lean as an HIV patient, she went through a lot because of me. We already have our challenges cos already I dey disturb her a lot and now this. So, if I have the power to stop her suffering, especially with this case, I will,” Bullgod told the host.

It can be recalled that in an earlier discussion on Daybreak Hitz, Bullgod who has since been held a prime suspect in Fennec Okyere’s murder case, established that he resorted to a legal redress this time around in order not to land in prison again.

Touching on reasons for filing a lawsuit at an Accra High Court following fresh accusations by Shatta Wale that he (Bullgod) was involved in the death of Fennec, Bullgod said he is only trying to maintain the sanity of his wife and kids.

“I’m doing this for my kids and my wife. They are not the ones asking me to sue but they were the ones who suffered a lot when I was behind bars. Nobody suffered more than my wife especially. When I got out of cells after one month, she was looking like a broomstick. Slim, drained. She never slept.

"I remember when I got back from prison, my daughter asked where I was and I told her that I travelled. She said daddy you are lying you were in cells. How did she get to know? She goes to school and I was all over the news at that time,” Bullgod earlier disclosed on HitzFM.

