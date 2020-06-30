Entertainment

I will never work with Agya Koo – Fred Amugi

Veteran actor, Fred Amugi has told GHOne in an interview that he would not appear on the same set with Kumawood actor Agya Koo ever again.

According to Fred Amugi, he decided not to work with Agya Koo again for his lack of professionalism.



Explaining more, he stated that he was once on the same set with Agya Koo who was the main character of the movie but arrived late with a flimsy excuse to defend his lateness.

“I Think it is Agya Koo. He is one person I will not like to work with again because we went to work somewhere around Sunyani–Kumasi road and for the whole day we were there and he came around 5:30 pm and Agya Koo Was Like “Me I work In the evening.



“Meanwhile, it wasn’t like we were going to shoot the night scene. There is a night scene. You live in Kumasi, but you decided to come around that time. I live in Accra but I came early and you come out to say you work in the night”.

