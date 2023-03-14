I will not take less than GH¢600,000 as a radio presenter - Afia Schwarzenegger

Media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Media personality and socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has deemed six hundred thousand cedis as the appropriate salary from any radio station that would require her services as a radio presenter.

In an interview with Zion Felix, she noted that the period of the contract would last two years adding further that any radio station that engages in talent poaching would be charged not less than 100,000 cedis.



“I won’t do radio below 600,000 cedis for two years. If I have to do radio now, I will not be taking poaching less than 100,000 cedis,” she stated.



The entertainer believes she has by no doubt proven her competence in the media industry and has made an impressive number of tuned-in listeners during her years as a radio presenter.



“I am Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, The Queen of Mid-Morning Radio in Ghana. I proved it without any reasonable doubt in 2015, Kasapa FM.” Schwarzenegger echoed to tout her relevance in the media.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







