I will only establish a church when God instructs me to do so - Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has for years propagated the word of God through music ministration that has touched the lives of many.

Music and powerful worship ministration has taken her to the length and breadth of the world, a calling she disclosed came to her at a young age.



Despite the anointing and gift upon her life, Diana Asamoah has indicated that there is no rush in establishing a church.



The singer however noted that once God instructs her to do so, she will carry it out without hesitation.



"You can only succeed in this music industry with the blessings from God and so before a singer or an Evangelist makes up his or her mind to establish a church, they should have received the go-ahead from God," the celebrated gospel singer made this known on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni.



She added that she is "yet to receive a call from God but when that happens, I will carry on with the task."

