‘I will only win an award at Ghana Music Awards when Nacee dies’ – Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy is one of the few gospel musicians who is popular for getting himself entangled in controversial situations based on some of his utterances.

On countless occasions, he has made headlines for himself for saying some shocking things about his colleagues in the music space or the entertainment industry in general.



The latest to add to his long list of controversies are certain remarks he has made about renowned gospel musician and producer, Nacee.



In an interview with Ruthy on “The Dice Show” which shows on SeanCity TV’s channel on YouTube, Brother Sammy asserted that he is very confident that he is never going to win an award at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards which is currently being sponsored by Telecel, unless Nacee dies.



According to him, on countless occasions, the “Aseda” hitmaker had sabotaged his attempt at winning an award because he was a part of the board.

The musician who is popularly called The Nation’s Worshipper, also mentioned that Nacee has been foiling his attempt at winning an award because he has decided that he would not record a song at his production house — something that he strongly believes hurts the latter badly.



Watch Brother Sammy make the shocking statement and more in the interview below:



