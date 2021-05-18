I wish I could perform like Shatta Wale – Quamina MP

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP has talked about what he likes about Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, the ‘Amanfour Girls’ composer said he wishes that he could perform like Shatta Wale.



He made this statement after he named Shatta Wale as his favourite performer.



Quamina stressed the inspirations he takes from Shatta Wale.



According to him, the performance of the Shatta Movement boss is unique.

When you are mentioning the names of top performers in Ghana, Quamina MP averred you cannot leave Shatta Wale’s name.



Watch the interview Zionfelix.net chanced on below.



