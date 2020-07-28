Entertainment

I wish my social media handles weren't seized after parting ways with Kaywa - Kurl Songx

Musician, Kurl Songx

Jennifer Lomotey hitmaker, Kurl Songx has said though he was not hurt, he wished that his social media handles were not seized after quitting Highly Spiritual Music.

In recent times, social media handles seem to be a bone of contention whenever an artiste quits their record label with the likes of Joyce Blessing, Queen eShun and Kurl Songx suffering a similar fate.



“Regarding the social media handles, I think that there should be an understanding or agreement between the artiste and the record label. In case they part ways in future whether the handles must be given to the artiste or record label should be decided."

“Basically I think that most of the social media handles are based on the artiste’s name so I think the artiste deserves to have it but if the management decides otherwise because of their investment, then there needs to be an understanding."



“Personally I wasn’t hurt but I wish my social media handles were not seized from me after quitting Highly Spiritual Music.” Kurl Songx told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central.

