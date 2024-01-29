I witnessed how Abass Sariki consistently bullied Ayisha Modi - GH Mouthpiece

A former close friend to Ayisha Modi, Adwoa Esuama, popularly known as GH Mouthpiece, has recalled how Ayisha Modi had consistently battled toxicity in the hands of her supposed ex-lover, Abass Giwa Sariki.

She said Ayisha, couldn’t cut ties with the popular Sowutuom businessman, despite being bullied and rejected.



GH Mouthpiece said it was a difficult time for her as a friend who helplessly looked on as Ayisha was utterly disrespected and treated with disdain even amid people.



She made these comments in an interview with Delay while narrating issues that led to her and Ayisha Modi’s fallout.



“When we got to Abass’s place, the treatment was not fair, honestly. It wasn’t pleasant. Prior to this, I had spoken severally to Ayisha to stop following that man but she wouldn’t listen. There was this instance when I realized that she kept lying to me that they were no longer together.



"I was happy for her until another episode of her ugly encounter with the man erupted. There were a lot of issues between them. She lied to Ghanaians that they had not been together for the past two years but she was still with him, suffering and enduring pain,” she established.



She said Sariki’s ill-treatment knows no bounds adding that there was an instance where he bullied her in her presence.

“The first time I saw them together was the day Ayisha took me to his office. And that day, he created an ugly scene in my presence. He didn’t mind that I was around and got hold of himself. What the man had been doing to Ayisha isn’t good at all and I am so happy that time has vindicated me. There were instances where he even stopped her from taking pictures with him,” she added.



The out-spoken blogger added that at a point, she was compelled to confide in her other friend, a situation which further escalated issues.



“At a point, I couldn’t suppress my anger. I confided in my friend who had just returned from the US over this issue. And my friend also went to spill it. It wasn’t my intention to tell Ayisha’s issues, I was just an angry friend,” she retorted.



Watch the interview below.







EB/NOQ