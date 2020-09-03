Entertainment

I won because of my originality - VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year

Musician Teflon Flexx

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Artiste of the Year, Teflon Flexx believes that his big win at the 2020 edition was due to his originality as an artist.

The self–acclaimed modern-day Kwame Nkrumah and the music pride of the North, made this statement in an interview with Cookie Tee on Starr FM.



“I owe this win to my good people from the North and my music lovers around the world for their great support. My consistency in the game, and how different and original I sound on beats was the magic. I believed that fetched me this award which I am so grateful for. This award is not mine alone, but also for all growing or up-and-coming talents who are working hard to get their craft heard,” he remarked.

He added that “it's a huge step for the region. This serves as a motivation to countless underground arts in the region who are almost losing hope because of tiring efforts without recognition.”



Teflon has released bangers like, ‘Murder’, ‘Eskebelebe’, ‘Oreo’, ‘Madina’ and his latest, ‘Oluwa’ which is his gratitude song after his victory.

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

