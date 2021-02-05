I won’t engage myself in controversies just to trend – Yaa Yaa

Singer Yaa Yaa

They say no publicity is bad, whether positive or negative; some celebrities will go to the extent of engaging in staged 'beefs' with their colleagues just to make it to the headlines.

Others, however, prefer to stay away from controversies and publicity stunts to concentrate on their craft.



One of these people happens to be, talented female vocalist, Yaa Yaa, who was previously known as Bertha in the music industry.



According to the “Kae” hitmaker, her greatest challenge has got to do with not engaging in controversies which many posits keeps musicians and actors in the trends.

Yaa Yaa in an interview on Asaase Radio, monitored by GhanaWeb stated that she will not toe that line just to be "talked about" but rather focus on making good music.



“Not conforming has been a big challenge, not doing what’s trendy and not being controversial… some people’s view on that is, you are not serious because you are not going in the same direction everybody is, so that is a big challenge,” she explained.



She concluded by saying: “…who doesn’t want to trend? You are a star and they should talk about you. But I think I get talked about in other things that matters to me especially if it has to do with my voice, my performances and that makes me more fulfilled than going to fight someone and then get talked about."