I won't mind charging GH¢1 for a show again - Kwesi Arthur discloses

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, has stated that he has no problem charging GH¢1 for his show once more, as he did in December 2019.

In an asaaseradio.com report on December 15, 2022, Kwesi Arthur noted that by charging less, he was giving people who can't afford tickets to events a chance to attend.



“There was a time when I couldn’t afford to stream music or go to shows. I always keep that at the back of my mind and I try to provide an avenue where people don’t really have the funds to support themselves or go out to events that charge exorbitant prices.



“I try to give them the chance to come out and have fun as well. So, everyone can come through and have fun,” he shared.



According to the Afrobeats singer, the prices individuals request for performances depend on their target market and devoted fans will pay whatever it takes.



“I feel like the prices people charge for shows has to do with the people they are targeting. Maybe they are targeting a certain kind of crowd so they are charging GH¢3,000 or GH¢200 or GH¢300, you know.

“Some people do shows and they don’t charge nothing at all, sometimes we do shows and we just charge GH¢1, somebody like me, so the target markets are different,” he added.



He further said that he doesn't need controversy to market his music or brand, letting his music do the talking, noting that he will release more hit songs in 2023.



“I let the music do the talking,” the young singer said. “I feel like I don’t need to go out of character to prove myself. I see that as selling my soul and doing unnecessary stuff, so I rather just stick to the music and make my work speak.



“[In 2023] I will drop more music, take my business to the next level, put more artistes on and drop more music. Just partner with whoever I want to partner with and keep building, sharpen my skills and sharpen my discipline as well, just keep going,” he said.



