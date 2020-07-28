Entertainment

'I won’t sit down and allow anyone to disrespect my good brand' - Wendy Shay

Songstress, Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records signed artiste, Wendy Shay, has stated that she is very slow to anger but she won’t allow anyone to disrespect her brand.

Wendy Shay added that the male-dominated Ghanaian music industry suppresses female artistes and if you don’t stand up to be counted as a female artist, your brand would be disrespected.



She lamented “I’m very very slow to anger. When we talk about someone who is very slow to anger. Everyone close to me knows that I’m not quick-tempered.

“But if you look at our music industry it is male-dominated so if you’re a female artiste who is doing very well and like Shatta Wale described me as man woman because I won’t sit down and allow anyone to disrespect my Wendy Shay good brand."



“I know what has been put into the brand to get to this level so I won’t sit aloof and watch someone drag my brand into the mud.” Wendy Shay told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central.

