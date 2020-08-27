Entertainment

I won't vote because politicians don't take us serious - Donzy

Rapper Elias Ewusi Essel popularly known as Donzy in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has disclosed that he is not going to vote in the December 2020 polls.

He explained that Ghanaian politicians specifically NDC and NPP joke with the minds of electorates just to win power and then abandon the needs and plights of these same people.



Touching on celebrity endorsements for political parties, the Tema based rapper stated he won’t accept money from any political party for endorsement for his selfish gains at the expense of the masses who are suffering.

