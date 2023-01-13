I wonder how many times my heart will be broken before I meet my husband – Michy

Michelle Diamond Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has questioned how many heartbreaks she will suffer before meeting her husband someday.

According to Michy, whose breakup with Shatta Wale took social media by storm, that particular ordeal has destabilized her mentally to such an extent that she has now built a strong resistance to emotional torture.



Michy said that although she has moved on, her past relationship has left scars of insecurities, which sometimes create the fear that potential suitors will take her down the same path.



This has caused her to wonder if she will ever find her husband without experiencing any more heartbreaks.



“My past relationship has destabilized me mentally and I have insecurities all over. I cant recognize a real one when I meet one. Anytime a man is telling me his intentions, I always think he is lying.



“It’s really worrying but I’m also guarding my heart. I don’t want any more heartbreaks because the one I suffered from was really massive. The whole Ghana, I think mine is leading. Sometimes I wonder how many broken hearts I’ll suffer from before meeting my husband,” she told Kwaku Manu in an interview.

Michy, however, disclosed that after four years of being single, she has found a partner with whom she has decided to take things on a ‘lowkey’.



