0
Menu
Entertainment

I work as a prostitute to survive- 22-year-old mother of two reveals

Svtv Bernice.png Bernice Pokua was born in Kokomba

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Bernice Pokua was born in Kokomba (a prevalent ghetto) here in Accra. Both parents lived in the ghetto until her mother met her untimely death. Her father, however, is in prison.

In a chat on Ghetto Life Story with DJ Nyaami, Bernice revealed that her father was imprisoned for robbery while she was young. Bernice noted that she could not complete Junior High School due to financial constraints.

Speaking on the ‘hustle’ in Kokomba, Pokua disclosed that “it is not easy, but we have no choice. I came here as a 14-year-old with no place to stay. I met a guy and eventually got pregnant.

I wanted to abort, but he insisted that I was too young. My mom had a kiosk here, but it was demolished. I had the second born with another man, and they both live with my stepfather.”

Moreover, the 22-year-old stated that she works as a prostitute to survive. She has been in the trade for three years.

“If you don’t make money before dawn breaks, you will go hungry, and you can’t ask someone for a pass either. I also do two fingers (pickpocketing). I use two fingers to swipe their wallet and money,” she disclosed.

Bernice acknowledged that her current situation is wrong, but she has no one to turn to. The mother of two mentioned that she regrets her life’s choices. Pokua advised her age mates to be patient and get an education.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends