I worry when I don't see the negative comments anymore - Harold Amenyah's wife

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has asked his wife, Irene Amenyah, how she chooses to address the public's curiosity regarding their her experience with social media trolls following their highly-discussed wedding three months ago.

In a recent video shared by Harold, he asked Irene about her perspective on dealing with the negative comments they received.



Irene candidly shared that the initial influx of negative comments was overwhelming, especially since Harold had to travel abroad for work shortly after their wedding, leaving her feeling alone.



She expressed, "In the beginning, it was quite overwhelming. We saw how the messages kept flooding our phones and social media. You were here, my support, and then suddenly, you disappeared, leaving me feeling alone."



However, as time passed, Irene noticed a change in the frequency of negative comments. The criticism gradually decreased, causing her to question why the trolling had suddenly stopped.



She admitted, "At some point, I noticed that the negative comments were gradually decreasing. I wondered why they had suddenly stopped. Was it not an issue anymore? But eventually, I became accustomed to it."



Irene further shared that she not only became accustomed to the negative comments but also found a unique way to approach them.

Instead of letting the criticism affect her negatively, she chose to embrace it in a different light. She recognized that without the presence of negative comments, the overall narrative surrounding their story would lose some of its intrigue.



Irene even mentioned that people would come and engage in arguments under her social media posts, adding to the dynamics of public perception and interaction.



It's worth noting that Harold and Irene garnered attention on April 1, 2023, when a photo from their marriage ceremony went viral on social media.



Some netizens mocked the bride's appearance, while others commented on the groom's attractiveness in comparison to the bride.







ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







